(Daily Caller) A white North Carolina Democratic candidate brushed aside questions earlier this week about ensuring diversity in his state by saying he is a member of the black community.

House of Representatives candidate Gary Shipman said he doesn’t need to worry about diversity because he has already experienced it as a member of the African-American community, reported The News & Observer Wednesday.

“I’m a member of the African-American community,” Shipman said. “I’ve been where you are. I’ve been in your communities.”