Supremes: Baby body parts vids can stay hidden

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal of an abortion-linked federal judge’s gag order on undercover videos exposing the abortion industry’s body-parts trade, leaving in place a lower-court ruling that blocked the release of videos.

The case will continue, however, against the ruling from U.S. District Judge William Orrick, who has links to Planned Parenthood and whose part in the case is being challenged on ethics grounds.

While videos of Planned Parenthood operatives and others made by the Center for Medical Progress were released in 2015, Orrick suppressed videos made at a National Abortion Federation, or NAF, meeting, even though they allegedly reveal “criminal, illegal, and unethical acts.”

Observing the backlash against Planned Parenthood caused by the videos – several divisions were referred for investigation – NAF sued CMP and its board, which includes Troy Newman of Operation Rescue.

Through his attorney, Jay Sekulow, and his legal team from the American Center for Law and Justice, Newman had argued that the gag order prohibited the release of incriminating videos to law enforcement agencies around the nation who sought the evidence in their own investigations. At least 20 state attorneys general had joined in the appeal.

“While appealing the gag order before the entire Supreme Court would have been preferable, we continue to fight the two oppressive lawsuits brought by the NAF and Planned Parenthood, which aim to silence us and conceal the truth about their involvement in the grisly illegal sale of aborted baby tissues and organs for profit,” said Newman.

“We pray that one day the full truth will come out, and those who have committed crimes will be held accountable in a court of law.”

Orrick had claimed the undercover videos contained no evidence of wrong-doing on the part of the NAF or Planned Parenthood. However, ACLJ argued Orrick’s “faulty determination was debunked by two congressional investigations that found probable cause to believe that crimes had been committed by Planned Parenthood and others, and criminal referrals were made to the Department of Justice.”

The defendants argued the appellate court that affirmed Orrick’s censorship had “ignored a $7.8 million settlement agreement reached in a lawsuit filed by the Orange County District Attorney against DaVinci Biosciences and DaVinci Biologics, which admitted it had procured aborted baby remains from Planned Parenthood for resale around the world.”

The evidence of improper behavior should be shared with regulators, law enforcement and others, the brief argues.

WND has reported both companies “must permanently close and cease all operations in the state of California … pay a settlement amount of $7,785,000 through the donation of assets and biological materials to a non-profit academic and scientific teaching institution affiliated with a major U.S. medical school, and pay $195,000 in civil penalties,” according to District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

Committees in both chambers of Congress reviewed the videos that have been released and recommended prosecutions to the FBI, which now is doing its own investigation.

Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president of Operation Rescue, said the issue of access to evidence is important.

“This case is critical and of national importance not only to our rights to free speech, but also to prevent corrupt or misguided courts from protecting criminals from prosecution by slapping an injunction on those who have evidence of their crimes,” she said.

ACLJ said the reports of the investigations in Congress “contain significant, first-hand evidence of shocking and unconscionable criminal and illegal actions by abortion providers and fetal tissue procurement companies, such as profiting from the sale of fetal organs, including through the use of a disgusting bonus structure under which employees were paid more money depending on which types of intact fetal organs they could sell to researchers, altering abortion procedures for financial gain, performing illegal partial-birth abortions, and killing newborns who survived attempted abortions.”

‘True face of Planned Parenthood’

A letter from Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd verified a criminal investigation was ongoing.

CMP founder David Daleiden said: “Citizen journalists at The Center for Medical Progress first caught Planned Parenthood’s top abortion doctors in a series of undercover videos callously and flippantly negotiating the sale of tiny baby hearts, lungs, livers, and brains. Since then, two congressional investigations found even deeper wrongdoing and confirmed that Planned Parenthood Federation of America, several of their biggest affiliates, and multiple business partners broke the law in a profit-driven scheme to commodify dismembered baby body parts. It is time for public officials to finally hold Planned Parenthood and their criminal abortion enterprise accountable under the law.”

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers.”

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

WND reported when Orrick censored the latest undercover video that was released.

Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting the video.

One of the contested videos was released briefly by defense attorneys when it was used as the basis for criminal counts filed by the pro-abortion California attorney general’s office.

The defense counsel explained it needed to be in the public domain if it was evidence in a criminal case.

But Orrick then suppressed the evidence.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

The video was the work of the Center for Medical Progress, which since 2015 has released more than a dozen videos of abortionists.

There were other notable comments in the videos.

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t stop them.”

Orrick, meanwhile, has been accused of having an “extrajudicial affinity” for Planned Parenthood.

For example, his image was used in public support of Planned Parenthood Federation of America by his own spouse.

He also accused the CMP, without evidence, of trying to hurt other human beings.

He also was involved in the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, which houses a Planned Parenthood.

A lawyer explained: “This relationship was established during Judge Orrick’s leadership tenure on the board, and GSFRC continues in an active joint venture with this plaintiff PPFA affiliate. At the same time, Judge Orrick has been held out to the public as serving as an Emeritus Board Member of GSFRC. This relationship was not discussed to the parties, nor did Judge Orrick disclose its full extent or duration to the U.S. Senate during his confirmation process.”