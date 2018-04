(Washington Examiner) The Supreme Court this week will consider one of the biggest cases before it this term: a challenge to President Trump’s executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from eight countries that his administration has deemed to pose terrorism risks.

The justices will hear arguments in the case, Trump v. Hawaii, Wednesday, the last argument day for the justices this term.

Trump’s so-called “travel ban” has been the source of controversy, as the measure can be traced back to the campaign trail when then-candidate Trump vowed to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.