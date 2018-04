(London Daily Mail) A Swedish woman in her 40s was brutally raped by an Afghan teenager while another migrant man molested her, a court has heard.

Anwar Hassani and Fardi Hesari, both 18, met the victim outside a hotel bar in Ljungby, southern Sweden, in the early hours of Boxing Day last year.

The victim later told police she took an interest in the teenagers, having been told they were migrants from Afganistan.

She explained that she had been a member of a Facebook group which campaigns against the deportation of migrants from Sweden.