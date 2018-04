(BAYNEWS9) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Polk County was arrested Thursday, accused of choking a middle school student during gym class at Westwood Middle School in Winter Haven.

Polk County deputies said Robert Knight, 39, took off his shirt and challenged one of his students to a fight on Wednesday, April 12. When the 12 year old declined to engage, Knight allegedly wrapped his hands around the student’s neck and pushed him against the wall before students separated the two.

Knight is a substitute teacher employed by Kelly Educational Staffing.