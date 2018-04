(WJZ) A Baltimore student has achieved a feat that very few have achieved: getting accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

Gilman School senior Mekhi Johnson has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, the school reported Tuesday.

At the age of six, according to the school, Johnson heard a radio story about a student who was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools and he told his mother, “I’m going to do that one day.”