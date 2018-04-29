Terrorism report some groups don't want you to see

Some groups fight to get government to release information is hiding.

Other groups sue government to block release of public information.

In an example of the latter, a group called Muslim Advocates and another called Democracy Forward are suing the U.S. Justice Department to suppress data contained in a new report on terrorism, claiming it is misleading and a violation of the Information Quality Control Act.

The law was passed before 9/11 to reduce the government’s demand on reports from corporations.

The report in question found that 73 percent of those convicted of international terrorism-related charges in U.S. courts between Sept. 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed approximately 1,716 aliens with national security concerns,” the U.S. Justice Department found. “Further, in 2017 alone DHS (Department of Homeland Security) had 2,554 encounters with individuals on the terrorist watch list (also known as the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database) traveling to the United States.”

The report was required by President Trump’s Executive Order 13780, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” The order directed the government to raise the baseline for the vetting and screening of foreign nationals to “prevented the entry of malicious actors,” thus “[enhancing] the safety and security of the American people.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “This report reveals an indisputable sobering reality – our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety.”

“And the information in this report is only the tip of the iceberg: we currently have terrorism-related investigations against thousands of people in the United States, including hundreds of people who came here as refugees,” Sessions added. “Our law enforcement professionals do amazing work, but it is simply not reasonable to keep asking them to risk their lives to enforce the law while we admit thousands every year without sufficient knowledge about their backgrounds.”