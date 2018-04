(WABC-TV) One Texas town is holding a .5K next month — and no, that decimal point is not a typo.

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, “fellow underachievers” will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet. That’s roughly the length of three New York City subway trains.

“A possibly fully staffed, or not staffed at all, (a) medical tent will be in place, you know, just in case. 546 yards is nothing to take too lightly,” the event’s Facebook description reads.