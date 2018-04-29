The heartbreaking, horrifying killing of Alfie Evans

How do you write about the deliberate killing of a baby by a major hospital, in a first-world country?

It was an action ordered by doctors, hospital management and supported by the courts – in fact, an action demanded by the courts.

They all decided the baby had no reason to live, so they starved and dehydrated him to death.

To make it worse – if that’s even possible – the child’s parents were refused permission to remove the child from the hospital.

And then, without the parent’s permission, all life support was removed from the child – ventilation, oxygen, water and food.

His little body fought to stay alive. But after five days, it was over.

Alfie Evans died. He was 23 months old. He wasn’t even allowed to have his parents with him when he passed.

There, I did it. That’s how you do it – just write what happened.

Burn this name in your memory and never forget it: Alfie Evans. I did, and it tears me apart. Not only because of the lack of humanity but because of the obstinacy of the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the decisions by the judges and courts in England and in the E.U.

This is a perfect example of what happens when government health care expresses itself in cold, governmental bureaucracy. As has been said in the past, “we have our rules” – and, by heaven, we will follow them regardless of the circumstances or consequences.

There was never a question that Alfie suffered from a neurological disorder that put him in the hospital after a seizure when he was a year old. He remained hospitalized since then even though doctors could not specifically define what was wrong with him – just that he had some brain damage. But what was wrong, no one knew.

He was on what the hospital called life support. Finally, the hospital decided it was all futile and said it needed to stop.

All through this, his parents, Tom Evans and Kate Jones, did their best to follow the rules and tried to have Alfie discharged so he could get care somewhere else or, at the very least, be at home with his parents.

No, no, no. From December 2017, the hospital and the parents were dealing with what Alder Hey called a “diversity” of opinion concerning what should be done. In fact, Alfie’s parent’s said the hospital appealed to the high court to remove any parental rights of Tom and Kate and to have the right to withdraw the ventilator.

The court gave that permission to the hospital, and that began a series of appeals by Tom and Kate to higher and higher courts to prevent what would lead to Alfie’s death and to return their child to them.

To no avail. The bureaucracy won on every level.

Tom Evans met with Pope Francis, begging him to help save Alfie’s life. There was a candlelight vigil for Alfie at the Vatican. None of that did any good when British bureaucracy was in charge.

Italy bestowed Italian citizenship on Alfie and offered to fly the child to Italy to be treated at Gesu Bambino Hospital in Rome.

A plane sat on the tarmac, awaiting the flight. It was never utilized.

The judges won again. And they won right to the end – even after removing Alfie’s ventilator and then literally starving him to death.

Despite all that, the hospital refused to allow his parents to take him home to die.

An aspect of this is the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed in New York by 190 member states; the United States did not sign it. Among the guarantees is that the “rights” of the child supersede parental rights – exactly what happened to Tom Evans and Kate Jones. The courts and physicians overruled the parents in deciding what was “best” for Alfie.

Hundreds of people in the U.K. rallied to support the baby and his beleaguered parents. There were demonstrations by “Alfie’s Army” outside of the hospital.

At one point, it was feared the protesters would storm into the building. Police were called and an iconic picture shows a line of more than a dozen yellow-garbed police lined up in front of the door to prevent any entry. All because of a baby.

Personally, I hope those police have nightmares in the future as they recall what they did that day – “just following orders” to allow the killing of a baby.

It got to the point that the hospital began proceedings to press charges against the angry supporters, claiming “verbal abuse and acts of intimidation.”

Finally, Tom Evans apologized, saying there was no intent to cause disruption.

And all the while, little Alfie, after being removed from life support on Monday, died on Friday, in the cold, clinical hospital atmosphere – prevented by the bureaucracy from being with his beloved parents.

Their statement: “Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 a.m. We are heart-broken. Thank you everyone for all your support.”

It was ironic that two babies were in the news last week in England. There was the ongoing tragedy of Alfie Evans, and then there was the birth of a new royal, the third child for the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

It got lots of publicity and support, and it appears the child is healthy.

One wonders what would happen if members of the royal family found themselves in the position of Tom Evans and his wife. Do you think they would be prevented from taking their child home? Or getting the kind of treatment they want? Who would win that argument? Or would the whole thing be covered up?

Given politics as it is today, nothing would surprise me.

Unfortunately, the little people die – and Alfie Evans was so very little.

And one more thing: As I write this, no one has said where Alfie’s body is and whether he’ll be returned to his parents.

