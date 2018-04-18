The irony of abortion: Populations getting too low

Russian babies anyone? $8000 a pop

Support of the family is “Among Russia’s top priorities” – say what?

The times they are a changin’, and Russia is apparently no exception.

“Russia had the highest number of abortions per woman of child-bearing age in the world according to UN data as of 2010,” Wikipedia reports. “In terms of the total number, in 2009 China reported that it had over 13 million abortions, out of a population of 1.3 billion, compared to the 1.2 million abortions in Russia, out of a population of 143 million people.”

But in this age of expansion and Russian wing-spreading – annexation of Crimea anyone? – the new watchword is fertility. Babies! It has been for some time, as the double-duty baby carriages paraded at the cultural of the Sochi Olympics demonstrated. Can’t expand without people and people aren’t grown in a lab – yet – but in the wombs of women. Darn those old-fashioned entanglements. And darn that women, in Russia, have been conditioned to use abortion as a means of birth control.

So what’s Russian leadership to do?

Incentivize birth, that’s what. Follow the money. That’s the plan anyway, as Russia is now fully invested in granting the equivalent of approximately $8000 for every new child welcomed into the expanding embrace of Mother Russian.

Russian Faith reports: “According to the drafted law, we can see that the opportunities for using maternity capital are increasing. Currently, until the child reaches the age of 3, these funds can be spent in only two situations. The money can be used to pay fees on a home or apartment, either for the initial purchase, or for the cancellation of debts on a mortgage loan. Or the money can be used to purchase the necessary materials and services to help a handicapped child.” (Handicapped are welcome, too? Wow.) “There is now a new proposal, which would also allow citizens to use the maternity capital to pay for preschool education for children up to 3 years of age.”

The following clip will give you the lowdown on Russian birthrates. Take a peek:

But one has to wonder. Is the Russian Faith referring to faith in God, or in retrenched faith in Russian expansion that requires people to occupy, make war, and be expendable now that the powers-that-be deign human beings a worthy investment?

The American Dream – what the heck is it anymore?

College courses, like English 101, are notorious for imbedding liberally biased and politically controversial required reading, essay topics, and – in today’s classroom – film analysis. Sending newly launched adults to Planned Parenthood websites to get the scoop on women’s issues is not unheard of. Thank you state college – not!

But imagine of the joy of being forced to watch “The Social Network” – a film biography of Mark Zuckerberg, the youngest billionaire – as it relates to the American Dream.

Sounds great. Attending Harvard and having an idea take off to make you a billionaire many times over while age thirty looms like a galaxy far, far away. Have stars in your eyes yet? Are the kiddies salivating over how institutionalized boorishness is the ticket to fame, fortune, and having all you ever dreamed of?

Forget character and maturity. Let cluelessness abound. Check out the highlights of the American Dream Realized as the boy genius testifies before Congress:

Who wants deep moral conviction and a purpose-filled life outside being used as a vehicle to transform the American Dream – an idea popularized by Horatio Alger Jr.’s‘s “Epic of America” wherein Americans were viewed as striving for fullness, not only in financial gain but in the realization of effecting the good for oneself and future generations – into a commercialized sellout? Not today’s snowflakes or their handlers. Now thinking and moral adults – who concern themselves with building up home, family, their country – are the baddies.

Sellouts making bank and even bigger walls – around heads and hearts – that’s the way to go.

For more discriminating viewers, getting into the details of what you’re watching in the Zuckerberg film – a snark who took advantage of an idea, albeit a very lucrative one – is telling. “Go for the money” is the message to some college students who looked to this film to find answers. Being sued by former friends who accuse you of intellectual property theft, cutting out co-founders from an idea gone viral, being looked upon as a royal boob by your Hawaiian neighbors because “you” deserve a wall, and now playing the role of deer-in-the-headlights before a Senate Committee who questioning your corporate ethics and back door information gathering is the model.

But that’s the American dream.

Get rich and no holds barred so you, too, can build a huge wall around your mind. Forget ethics and appear clueless as you sit happily on your booster seat and politically deride others of what you yourself are doing. With that kind of “exceptionalism” paraded on the world stage, we can anticipate a downgrade from the sleeping giant moniker granted us by the Japanese Empire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Instead, we’ll be drugged couch potato with no desire to get up so long as the Facebook likes roll in assuring people that they’re popular.

That’s some bowl of lentils.

Clueless college students make America proud!

In the spirit of progressively moving forward to extricate American youth from the knowledge that is power, the above clip of college students faced with the U.S. Citizenship test demonstrates true accomplishment.

Aren’t they cute? Aren’t you proud?

Well, you should be. These little darlings – insert giggle – have the capacity to cast a vote, potentially swaying this great nation toward whatever destiny they deign appropriate.

Now that’s scary.