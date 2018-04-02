Is Francis 'The Last Pope?' – $4.95 today only!

WND Films’ newest documentary exploring a stunning ancient prophecy is being described by critics as “a beautifully produced motion picture” and “a movie that will take you to places that will amaze you, that will surprise you, that will intrigue you” – and today only, WND readers can get “The Last Pope?” for only $4.95, a huge $15 discount off the normal $19.95 price.

“The Last Pope?” is the first video documentary to take an objective look at the prophecies of Malachy, the 12th Century Irish Catholic saint, and what they portend for the future of the Church, Pope Francis and the current generation.

“The Last Pope?” includes medieval historians, authors and Vatican-affiliated experts, and takes the viewer from Ireland to Italy while telling a riveting story of eschatological intrigue.

The film delves deeply into the prophecies of St. Malachy, who as archbishop of Armagh lived from 1094 to 1148. Malachy’s “Prophesies of the Popes” is said to be based on a prophetic vision of the 112 popes following Pope Celestine II, who died in 1144.

His prophecies, first published in 1595, culminate with the “final pope,” “Petrus Romanus,” or “Peter the Roman,” whose reign ends with the destruction of Rome and the judgment of Christ. A modern version of Malachy’s prophecies was published in 1969 by Archbishop H. E. Cardinale, the Apostolic Nuncio to Belgium and Luxembourg.

“The Last Pope?” examines Malachy’s prophecies, a series of statements that purportedly provide clues as the identity of each of the 112 popes, in a critical light. Some of the statements refer to a particular town, while others make references to the coat of arms representing each pontiff.

While Malachy’s prophecies have been around for centuries, Pope Francis is the final pope mentioned by the archbishop. If his prophecies are correct – and there are many Catholics who believe they are – Francis could be the last pope before the return of Jesus Christ.

TRAILER



Save $15, get ‘The Last Pope?’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save a huge $15 off the cover price of “The Last Pope?”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “The Last Pope?” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include “SHADOW GOVERNMENT: Inside the mad, mad, mad, mad world of Obama’s czars,” “MEDICAL MURDER: Why Obamacare could result in the early deaths of millions of baby boomers,” “THE GREAT AWAKENING: How tea partiers are setting a new course for America,” “NARCISSIST IN CHIEF: Experts explain what makes Barack Obama tick” and “BLACK HOLE: The shocking truth about the U.S. economy – and what you can and must do.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of “The Last Pope?” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “The Last Pope?” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “The Last Pope?” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “The Last Pope?” for only $4.95. Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order “The Last Pope?” here.