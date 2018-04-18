The new sheriff

There were many people opposed to the strike on Syria, including me. I was worried that President Trump was being goaded into this attack by the globalists.

It doesn’t matter now – it’s done. No dead servicemen, poison gas production will stop, and no World War III. I can live with that. What it did, again, is prove to the Russians and Muslims that if they get too radical, we will step on them. The Obama era of appeasement and cowardice is over, and there is a new sheriff in town.

Russia can squeal all it wants, but there is a big difference between a punitive strike for the war crime of using a WMD against your own people and what Putin did in Soviet Georgia and the Ukraine. If the U.N. Security Council condemns Trump for protecting the Syrian people, then it is time to GET OUT OF THE U.N.!

I support President Trump and thank God every day that Hillary isn’t our president. Amen!

Michael Pacer