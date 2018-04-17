Theologian warns of demons behind mediums

(THE TABLET) — Easy access to black magic and Satanism via the Internet has led to an increase in demand for exorcisms, delegates at an annual course on exorcism at the Vatican have heard.

More than 250 people from 50 countries arrived in Rome on Monday to attend a week-long course “Exorcism and Prayer of Liberation” at the Catholic university, Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum, in Rome.

Father Anthony Barratt, a British priest who is based in Albany, New York State said that demand for the rite is growing. “I think it is partly due to the Internet, which makes it (satanism) so accessible. Films and television programmes are also a factor. There’s a fascination.”