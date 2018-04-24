Time to take Good News everywhere, again?

WASHINGTON – Dozens of Christian leaders who have gotten a peek at an upcoming new book called “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” are saying it doesn’t just deliver the goods, but also an overlooked critical component of the Good News obscured by or lost to much of the church for centuries.

Franklin Graham has this to say about Joseph Farah’s book: “Joseph Farah has set a magnifying glass down on the pages of the Old Testament and shares with readers what many fail to see when reading through the biblical stories of antiquity – Jesus – the great ‘I Am’ of Scripture. In his latest work, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ you will be thrilled at the passages that speak of Jesus before He came to earth in human form as the Christmas Child. The foreshadowing of Christ speaks clearly of the salvation He offers to mankind because Jesus, Himself, is the Gospel. Don’t miss the true adventure of seeing God’s perfect plan of redemption from beginning to end.”

Mike Huckabee adds: “If you ever wondered why Christians need to understand the Old Testament, you’ll get a vivid understanding after reading Joseph Farah’s enlightening work ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.’ He skillfully reveals the thread of Christ that not only brings unity to the Old Testament, but he masterfully makes clear that the Old Testament is the very foundation upon which the New Testament record of Jesus is built. You’ll understand why all 66 books of the Bible have a singular message — the Messiah has come!”

Jack Van Impe, the TV and radio evangelist who has memorized all of the New Testament and much of the Old Testament has this to say: “Never before has anyone offered a more complete and comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in the Hebrew Scriptures. Joseph Farah’s ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ is a triumph and an amazing resource for every pastor and every Bible study leader who understands the importance of the Gospel of the Kingdom Jesus preached. It’s even more important for those pastors and Bible study teachers who don’t understand it. Revolutionary!”

And historian David Barton points to how Farah was able to find in the Hebrew Scriptures what others, over centuries, failed to see: “Joseph Farah has discovered the spiritual key to seeing the Gospel in every book of the Old Testament. The secret is revealed in what Jesus called ‘The Gospel of the Kingdom,’ a redemption message that transcends ‘the Gospel of personal salvation.’ This was the great hope of all the prophets from Creation onward, Peter said in Acts 3. By applying this paradigm to his search of all 39 books of the Tanach, the good news of the world’s future restoration through the return of Jesus to Earth literally leaps off the pages of the inspired ancient writings.”

Other endorsements include Chuck Norris, Greg Laurie, Dinesh D'Souza, Sid Roth, Dr. Michael Brown and Ray Comfort and many other scholars, celebrities and Christian leaders.

It’s unusual for a book slated for release in September to be attracting so much attention nearly five months early, but Farah says there’s a reason for that.

“As the author of more than a dozen books, I have never sought lots of endorsements from others,” he said. “But this is, without question, the most important project in which I have ever been involved. It’s way bigger than me. It’s much bigger than WND. So, I have been enlisting the help of friends and well-respected personalities to lend support. “Likewise, I am calling on the WND family to help, too – not for me, but for God’s Kingdom.”

The book reveals the spiritual key Farah rediscovered in unlocking the door to finding the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures – the overlooked references in the New Testament in which Jesus and others refer to “the Gospel of the Kingdom,” suggesting, the author says, Jesus’ message was broader and more encompassing than the offer of personal salvation.

“There was great anticipation among Jesus’ followers in the first century about the restoration of the Kingdom of Israel and the entire world,” Farah explains. “This is what all the prophets talked about and pointed to with the coming of the Messiah. Jesus explained in the very last words He uttered to them before ascending, according to Acts 1, saying first they must receive the power of the Holy Spirit and take the Gospel to the uttermost parts of the Earth. That commandment is still in effect today for today’s followers of Jesus. Then, and only then, Jesus explained he would return as King of Kings and Lord of Lords to fulfill the promise of restoring the Earth to a kind of Eden-like paradise.”

“This is about a fresh look at the Gospel the way it was presented in the beginning,” Farah said. “The book also demonstrates the absolute miracle of the Bible – a book that is fully integrated from start to finish, with one Good News message that has the power to turn the world upside down as it did following Jesus’ ascension.”

As Jonathan Bernis, the messianic host of “Jewish Voice” TV said: “Joseph Farah has done an amazing job of uncovering a singular message of God’s redemptive plan for mankind interwoven through the bible, from Genesis to Revelation. He has discovered the forgotten key to finding the Gospel in all the books of the Hebrew Scriptures. It’s what Jesus called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom’ – one of the profound lessons of this unique book. This is a terrific resource for pastors and Bible study leaders and for all those who just want to understand how the Scriptures, from beginning to the end, offer one consistent message of redemption.”

Farah is the author, co-author or collaborator on more than a dozen books that have sold millions of copies, including his latest, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.” He is also the producer and narrator of the new movie “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future.”

