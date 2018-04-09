Today's census: Nowhere near constitutional

The decennial census prescribed by the Constitution may seem straightforward enough, but these days, nothing “federal” is straightforward. The latest census controversy is over the proposal to include questions about citizenship status. But this proposal – which is at least arguably relevant to the purpose of the census – should be the least of the concerns raised by Census Bureau activities.

We should begin where analysis of any federal government activity must: with a review of the extent to which we, the people, have agreed to allow the federal government to conduct the activity. We find the answer to this question in the Constitution, of course. Article I, Section 2, requires an “actual enumeration” of persons every 10 years. But as per usual, where the Constitution gives an inch, federal officials have taken a mile.

Today the primary activity of the U.S. Census Bureau is not so much about counting people as it is about creating a repository of in-depth information about their family situations, lifestyles, housing, income, work, transportation, education level, reproductive history, mental status and emotional health. Oh yes – and then dispensing that information to government agencies and private businesses.

(Don’t worry – we have federal officials’ pinky promise that our identities are held in the strictest confidence. Isn’t that reassuring?).

Here is a sampling of the information sought in the 2017 edition of the “American Community Survey:”

What type of computers are used in your home?

Does your mortgage payment include payments for fire, hazard, or flood insurance?

How well do you speak English?

Where did you live one year ago?

Do you have difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions?

Do you have difficulty dressing or bathing?

How many times have you been married?

Are you a grandparent responsible for the needs of any grandchildren?

What time do you leave home to go to work?

What are your most important activities?

This edition of the “survey” is 11 pages long, per person. And the kicker is, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, responses are required by federal law.

In an effort to put a positive spin on things, the ACS website takes a stab at providing an incentive for unlucky survey recipients to spend their evening chronicling their life and times for the government. It goes like this: “The information that the Census Bureau collects helps to determine how more than $675 billion dollars of federal funding each year is spent on infrastructure and services. Through the ACS, we know more about jobs and occupations, educational attainment, veterans, whether people own or rent their home, and many other topics. Public officials, planners, and entrepreneurs use this information to assess the past and plan the future.”

In other words, we should all cheerfully comply with the government’s demand for intimate details of our lives in order to help it spend our money and plan our future. Do you feel reassured yet?

Let’s consider what the ACS program tells us about our government.

It tells us that Congress and the bureaucrats running the Census Bureau think they can play fast and loose with the words of the Constitution that describe the extent of federal power. The Constitution prescribes a decennial census. It confers no power to force citizens, under threat of penalty, to reveal their fluency in English, report their struggles in making decisions, provide details about their commute to work, or inform inquiring minds about whether they use a tablet or smartphone.

If the Constitution can be said to provide all of those powers, then one can only conclude that they emanate from some mystical aspect of its parchment or ink that supersedes its mere words and their meaning.

The fact that the United States government thinks it has any business in collecting this breadth of information from its citizens demonstrates a significant distortion of the federal government’s role. What was created to be a limited operation – a machine designed only to perform a narrow set of specifically named functions – has become a tangled mess of agencies and departments that think they make the world go round by redistributing $675 billion of our money.

Congress should pull the plug on the illegitimate ACS. But doing so would only make a small dent in a massive edifice of unconstitutional federal programs. If we want our republic to function as designed, we must acknowledge and address the constitutional perversions that provide the foundation for an illegitimate bureaucracy.