Two women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against famed NBC broadcaster Tom Brokaw, The Washington Post and Variety reported Thursday evening.

Former NBC News war correspondent Linda Vester alleges Brokaw made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including arriving at her hotel room uninvited and trying to kiss her in 1994. A year prior, Vester said Brokaw groped her in a conference room when he walked in and grabbed her from behind and tickled her waist.