Traffic camera giving speeding tickets to parked cars

(FoxNews) A New Orleans resident has received several speeding tickets over the past few years for racing through town at the blistering speed of … 0 mph.

Donald Schulz says he’s been issued at least 10 citations since 2011 for having his pickup truck legally parked along Canal Boulevard. The street has a 35 mph speed limit and a stationary traffic camera on the median.

“It’s a nuisance; I’ve had to take time out of my day several times and go down there and correct the situation,” Schulz told Fox News. “It got so bad that years ago I even had a [telephone] number of a person [in the traffic violations office] so that if I called them directly I didn’t have to go down there.”