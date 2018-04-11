Transgendered people? They don't exist

(Daily Caller) — My dad’s left hand is messed up. It didn’t develop properly in the womb. It’s an oval-shaped thing with small, dangly, non-working nubs. This hand is both natural – it occurred, didn’t it? – and unnatural – that’s not how a hand is supposed to be – at the same time.

But in no way is he morally inferior because of this reality. He is not defined by his left hand. It is an aspect of him, but only one of hundreds, and not a very important one to boot. I suppose people could use his left hand as the sole means to define him but that would be rather silly.

It is not that rare to have a major physical malformation at birth. We don’t celebrate these issues; we don’t cheer and hope for more babies with birth defects, we just deal with it. Natural and unnatural at the same time.