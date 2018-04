(Breitbart) President Donald Trump reacted to the news that the Democrats had decided to sue his presidential campaign for an illegal conspiracy with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

“Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This can be good news in that we will now counter[sue] for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI.”

Despite the DNC claim that their emails were hacked by the Russians, they never turned over their server to the FBI for investigation.