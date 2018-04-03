Trump gives Obama new nickname in fiery tweet

President Trump finally gave his predecessor a nickname in a tweet Tuesday: “Cheatin’ Obama.”

Trump applauded his 50 percent approval in a new Rasmussen daily tracking poll, showing him higher at this point than Barack Obama had been.

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling,” he tweeted. “Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his administration.”

WND also reported that the poll results showed 49 percent of the public disapprove – 39 percent strongly. On the flip side, 33 percent of Trump’s support is also strong. That gives Trump overall, according to Rasmussen, an approval index of -6.

On Monday, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said it’s quite an accomplishment that Trump hit 50 percent approval even while the mainstream media constantly give him negative coverage.

“All of these things that Trump is up against, and yet he’s at 50 percent approval,” Limbaugh said. “How in the world is this happening? Not to mention 100 percent, 90 percent, negative media coverage. … The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, USA Today, MSNBC, every media outlet out there is lined up 100 percent opposed to him. … You would think that with all of this his numbers would be plummeting.”

Limbaugh added: “I have long thought that this never-ending, unreasonable attack on Trump is going to have a backlash. … You cannot maintain fever-pitch emotion over anything, pro or con, at 100 percent intensity for very long.”

Rasmussen Reports is now the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings on a daily basis.

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.