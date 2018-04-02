Trump hits 50% approval – higher than Obama

WASHINGTON – President Trump hit a 50 percent approval in a new Rasmussen daily tracking poll, showing him higher at this point than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

That’s the good news for Trump. The bad news is 49 percent of the public disapprove – 39 percent strongly. On the flip side, 33 percent of Trump’s support is also strong. That gives Trump overall, according to Rasmussen, an approval index of -6.

Rasmussen Reports is now the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings on a daily basis.

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.