Trump on verge of Reagan-like foreign policy legacy

It turns out President Trump knew what he was doing calling Kim Jong-un “rocket man,” publicly dueling with him in Twitter offensives and sternly warning the North Korean dictator of grave repercussions for future ICBM tests.

Peace on the Korean Peninsula is, seemingly, at hand in our time.

If a Democrat were in the White House, he or she would have already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, like Obama was, simply for taking office. But not Trump. He is scarcely getting any credit for what is happening.

Yet, suddenly, Kim is a peacemaker. Besides Trump, who else, what else, deserves some credit?

The world got to witness this miracle as Kim, the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil, descended those steps toward the border and stretched out his hand to a smiling South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

They hugged. They beamed. Who could have imagined this scene even a year ago? Do you remember the Hawaii nuclear alert? Americans were seriously thinking about the potential for something they had not considered seriously since the Cold War days.

It’s all reminiscent of developments we witnessed when Ronald Reagan was president and in his presidency’s aftermath including the destruction of the Berlin Wall and the fall of the Soviet Union.

What made the inconceivable a reality then was Reagan’s unrelenting hardline stance, his decision to pursue the Strategic Defense Initiative, his visit to the Brandenburg Gate and his famous words, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

Trump’s style was a little bit different, but with the same potent result.

Remember how Trump was attacked by critics for threatening “fire and fury” for any belligerent actions toward the U.S. or allies.

It turns out he played the right hand – the uniquely Trump cards.

The results came fast. Just last year North Korea fired at least 23 missiles and tests a hydrogen bomb. Trump and Kim were exchanging heated barbs. Now Kim is proposing denuclearization of the peninsula, and a meeting between Trump and Kim could take place as soon as next month.

The 68-year state of war has come to an end.

Maybe it’s time we let Trump be Trump. He’s certainly pushing the right buttons. And those buttons are very different buttons from his predecessors. They followed the path of conciliation, bribery, diplomacy. It got them nowhere and made the world a scarier place.

Trump has followed Reagan’s “peace through strength” mantra. And it has worked again.

Do you think he’ll get credit from his opponents?

Don’t count on it.

He still faces the most hostile opposition of any president in modern times – including Reagan. They are hysterical. They are inciteful. They are acting like rabble-rousers who will never be happy until Trump is impeached of offenses he didn’t commit, convicted by a future Democratic Senate and frog-marched out of the White House, preferably in leg irons.

May I suggest to those Americans contemplating how they vote in November in the mid-term election, look at the good things Trump has done. Look at them objectively, not through the distorted lens of CNN. Look at the economy. Look at the Middle East. Look at the renewed respect America is getting around the world.

Does Trump deserve some credit?

Could he have accomplished this much with a Democratic majority in the House and Senate?

Will he be able to carry on the good work in 2019 if there’s a change in power in Congress?

Just ask yourself those questions before you go to the polls.