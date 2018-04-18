Trump: Pompeo met with Kim Jong-Un

(Washington Times) President Trump confirmed Wednesday that CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The Washington Post first broke the story late Tuesday, saying that Mr. Pompeo went to set up talks between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump. The meeting is planned for late May or early June, according to CNN.