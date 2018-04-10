Trump strikes back against Mueller 'witch hunt'

(AXIOS) — At the start of a meeting with senior military leadership Monday night, President Trump blasted the FBI’s raid of his personal lawyer’s office, calling it a “disgraceful situation” and an “attack on our country in a true sense … an attack on what we all stand for.”

The big picture: This is a consistent response from Trump, who has accused the probe of unfairly targeting him and who has lashed out against his attorney general for failing to restrain its spread.

Key quotes, per White House pool reports:

“It’s a total witch hunt. I’ve been saying it for a long time. I’ve wanted to keep it down. I’ve given over a million pages in documents to the special counsel.

“They continue to just go forward and here we are talking about Syria, we’re talking about a lot of serious things … and I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now. Actually it’s much more than that. You could say right after I won the nomination it started.”

“This is the most biased group of people. These people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen … Either Democrats or a couple of Republicans who worked for President Obama. They’re not looking at the other side — Hillary Clinton … They only keep looking at us. “

Trump also criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation: “[H]e made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country. But you’ll figure that out.”