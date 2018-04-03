Trump supporter 'brutally attacked' in D.C. restaurant

(WTTG-TV 5) D.C. police are searching for a pair of suspects who attacked a woman after she said she supported President Donald Trump.

Police say the felony assault took place at around 1 a.m. on March 16 at the Surfside restaurant in the 1800 of N Street near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C.

According to the police report, the 29-year-old victim named Maricela said she overheard a conversation between the two female suspects and their male friend. She reported to police that she become involved in their conversation and stated, “I support Donald Trump.”

“I’m a Trump supporter. I stood by my views, then they called me a racist and then they started attacking me,” Maricela told FOX 5.