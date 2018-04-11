Trump to Russia: Get ready for strike on Syria

(NPR) President Trump had a ready retort to a Russian threat to shoot down any U.S. missiles in Syria: “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!'”

Trump tweeted that news early Wednesday and added, “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, “Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not the legitimate government which has been fighting against international terrorism in its territory for several years,” according to a translation by state-run Tass media.

Zakharova also said a missile strike could destroy evidence of chemical weapons — or perhaps cover up a lack of such evidence.