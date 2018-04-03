Trump warns of consequences for 'big caravan' of immigrants

(RollCall) President Donald Trump warned Honduras and Mexico he will retaliate if an alleged “caravan” of immigrants from the Central American country enters the United States.

The president for several days has appeared fixated on what he claims is a large group of immigrants he contends plans to try to enter the United States illegally. If they do, Trump says he might cut off U.S. aid to Honduras and terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he says has benefited Mexico. But Congress might object to the former, since lawmakers control federal funding.

And he is using the alleged “caravan” to try to push lawmakers to quickly craft and pass what he on Monday vaguely called “border legislation” without offering specific policy demands. That is unlikely, since it has been years since major policy legislation passed both the House and Senate without using special rules.