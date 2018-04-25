Twice-failed California secession movement tries again

(Washington Times) The Calexit campaign has won approval to collect signatures again for a ballot initiative aimed at separating California from the union, marking the third such attempt for state secessionists.

The group Yes California kicked off its petition campaign Monday after California Secretary of State Alex Padilla gave orgnaizers the go-ahead to collect signatures for a 2020 ballot measure “to ask voters whether California should become an independent country, in the form of a republic.”

If approved, the initiative would require a special election in May 2021 to affirm the vote.