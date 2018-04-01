Twin border invasions of U.S., Israel

WASHINGTON – During Easter and Passover week, the U.S. and Israel faced border invasions from Mexico and Gaza, with a “caravan” of more than 1,000 Mexicans and Central Americans headed to the U.S. for “asylum” and tens of thousands of Hamas terrorists hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers.

Mexico has reportedly permitted the group of mostly Hondurans to drive north, mass at the U.S. border and post Facebook videos while chanting, “We are migrants. We are not criminals. We are workers.”

The caravan – organized by Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders – traveled through Mexico last week. Officials in Mexico have not attempted to stop the migrants, about 80 percent of them from Honduras, according to the report. The group’s intent is to provide those people a safe way to travel to the U.S.

National Border Patrol Council union chief Brandon Judd said Sunday the migrants are riding on the benefit of the catch-and-release program, when illegal immigrants are detained in the U.S. and released while they await for their court hearings.

“First off, you have got a Mexican government entity that is assisting these individuals that are coming up to the United States,” Judd said. “These individuals do not have passports or legal documents to be in Mexico, yet you got an agency that’s helping them get to our [U.S.] border.”

Judd said border-patrol agents do not have the ability to stop the migrants at the border even if they only step one foot on U.S. soil.

Trump is demanding an end to the catch-and-release policy.

Meanwhile, in Israel, the military warned it will Hamas terrorists if violence along the border continues. Hamas claimed 15 activists have already been killed by Israeli fire in the area’s deadliest violence in four years.

Friday’s mass marches were largely led by Gaza’s ruling Hamas group and touted as the start of a six-week-long protest campaign.

“Israel is acting determinedly and decisively to protect its sovereignty and the security of its citizens,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.