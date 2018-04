(LifeSiteNews) Twitter reportedly blocked a British pro-life activist with Down Syndrome for more than 24 hours after she posted pro-life pictures.

Charlotte “Charlie” Fien rebuked the social media giant with a trenchantly worded tweet once her account was restored Tuesday. Her previous tweet was dated Sunday.

“Funny how Twitter allows paedophiles and other scum. Funny how Twitter doesn’t like my Pro Life pics and blocks them,” she tweeted.