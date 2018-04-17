U.S. citizenship revoked after green cards for FAKE family

(DAILY CALLER) — A federal judge has revoked the U.S. citizenship of a naturalized Somali immigrant who fraudulently sponsored four of her countrymen for green cards, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Judge Susan Richard Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota entered an order to cancel the naturalization certificate of Fosia Abdi Adan, 51, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2001 through the diversity visa lottery program.

Adan is alleged to have used her diversity visa to petition for green cards on behalf of a man she falsely claimed was her husband, as well as two of her cousins whom she falsely claimed were her children. The impostors used fake names and were granted family visas, which allowed all four to eventually become American citizens, according to civil complaints.