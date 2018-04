(MCCLATCHY) — WASHINGTON — The emergency alert systems that blare out warnings during natural disasters, terrorist incidents or manmade calamities could be hijacked into sending out false alarms.

A security company, Bastille, said Tuesday that it had found a vulnerability in San Francisco’s emergency alert system that would allow hackers to trigger the city’s sirens or even blare out malicious messages.

The Boston manufacturer, ATI Systems, said it had developed a patch that will be rolled out shortly and noted that such a hack “is not a trivially easy thing that just anyone can do.”