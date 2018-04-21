UK supremes give hospital OK to yank toddler's life support

(Life News) The parents of little Alfie Evans have lost what may be their last ditch attempt to spare his life. The Supreme Court in the United Kingdom today decided that Alder Hey Children’s Hospital can be allowed to proceed with its decision to yank Alfie’s life support without their consent.

Alfie’s parents had relied on a habeas corpus bid to get the court to agree with them that they have the right to withdraw Alfie from the hospital since they are his parents and legal guardians. However the British High Court disagreed with their contention today.

Alfie suffers from a rare neurological condition that is destroying his body and doctors at the Children’s Hospital say his condition is too far gone and so they want to withdraw his life support which could kill him.