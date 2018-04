(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The words “homophobia” and “xenophobia” permeate the political and cultural climates today, but later this month the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will put a spotlight on another phobia: “fatphobia.”

On April 20, the Organization for Campus Women at UW-La Crosse will host its annual Spring Symposium under the title “No more Apologies: Fatphobia, Body Positivity and Social Justice.”

Laurie Cooper Stoll, associate professor of sociology and founding director of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Institute for Social Justice, will deliver the lecture.