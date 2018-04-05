Virginia teen plans 'March for Our Guns' rally

(WSAV) A Virginia Beach teenager is planning a “March for Our Guns” rally.

15-year-old Aidan Jackson said he was inspired to hold the rally after seeing recent rallies held around the country in support of tighter gun control.

“When I saw the ‘March for Our Lives,’ I saw a lot of people for gun control. Not every youth believes that. Gun control is not the answer,” he said.

Aidan, who is a freshman at Ocean Lakes High School and a member of the Virginia Beach Young Republicans, said he participated in his school’s walkout day.

He said he did not agree with the other students’ messages, so he made his own sign that read, “Gun control is not the answer.”