(TENNESSEAN) — Metro police announced Monday afternoon that Travis Reinking, the suspect in a shooting that killed four people at an Antioch Waffle House, had been arrested after a 34-hour manhunt.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police announced Reinking had been arrested in a “wooded area” near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike — less than two miles from the Waffle House where the shooting took place.

Police photos from the scene showed Reinking, 29, being loaded into a car wearing a torn maroon T-shirt with scratches on his exposed shoulders.