(MIAMI HERALD) — As bullets tore through the bodies of four people last week at a Tennessee Waffle House, it’s what they were doing when they died that has stuck with family friends.

According to The Tennessean, one of the victims, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, was singing “Jesus Loves Me” when she was shot to death by a man who police identified as Travis Reinking.

Reinking, 29, is accused of opening gunfire at the quiet restaurant on April 22, according to the Associated Press. He then bolted from the eatery naked.