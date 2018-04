(THE HILL) — Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher said Sunday that President Trump has “a jealousy issue” with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In an interview on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Fisher responded to Trump’s attacks on The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, and on Amazon.

Trump has lashed out at Amazon in recent days, and has referred to the Washington Post as a “chief lobbyist” for the company, a claim Fisher called “absurd.”