Wells Fargo says it will keep lending to gun industry

(CNN/Money) Wells Fargo says it will keep lending to gun manufacturers.

Two of its competitors, Bank of America and Citi, have taken a step away from the gun industry since a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

But Wells (WFC) chief financial officer John Shrewsberry told reporters Friday that the bank is “not currently setting policy in our extension of credit.”

“As our CEO has publicly stated, we do not believe that the American public wants banks to decide which legal products consumers can and cannot buy,” spokesman Alan Elias said. “We believe this issue requires a legislative solution that allows the public to voice their concerns.”