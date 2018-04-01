What is the condom-snorting challenge?

(KABB) Some San Antonio-area parents are attending an informative class on dangerous trends; they’re learning new ways to keep their children safe.

If you’re not up to date on the latest advances in technology and you have children, then this is the class for you.

“There are all kinds of drugs and kids are clever, so it’s just really what are our kids doing? So, that’s what we try to share,” said Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist.

Educators are visiting area schools to talk drug and alcohol prevention, and make sure parents are aware of dangerous trends like the condom snorting challenge.