Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Scene inside a Best Buy store:

Customer: Can you help me? I’m looking for a shredder.

Store employee: We have all types of shredders. What will you be shredding primarily?

Customer: Collard greens.

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



