WASHINGTON – Where does one least expect to find the Gospel?

Of course, there are many places one would not expect to find it in today’s society – public schools, most media, the halls of government. It wasn’t always like that.

But while most Christians recognize the Gospel can be found in the Hebrew Scriptures in books like Genesis and Isaiah, they might be surprised by the findings of an upcoming book in which author Joseph Farah discovered, as the title indicates, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

Though the nearly 400-page hardcover book, written in a breezy, accessible style with a chapter on each of the 39 books of the Old Testament, is not set for release until September, it is attracting dozens of strong and enthusiastic endorsements from some of the world’s most famous Christian luminaries – from Franklin Graham to Mike Huckabee to Greg Laurie and Jack Van Impe.

Farah says the secret of finding the Gospel in every book of the Hebrew Scriptures is simply recognizing a part of the redemptive message forgotten or obscured over time.

“Jesus preached what He called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom,'” says Farah. “Every believer should ask themselves if they can define that term. We all know the ‘Gospel of personal salvation,’ but there’s more to it as Jesus’ own words imply.”

In addition, he says, in the apostolic era of the first century, there were clear expectations regarding this “Gospel of the Kingdom” – and none were ever refuted by Jesus or any of His closest disciples. In fact, they were affirmed.

“In Acts 1,” says Farah, “the final pressing question for the resurrected Jesus by the disciples was this: ‘Is this the time at which the Kingdom will be restored to Israel?’ Jesus’ answer is a clear affirmation that the plan for this restoration was still in effect. He said, essentially, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, but you will be empowered by the Holy Spirit to take My message to the uttermost parts of the world, and then the end will come.”

That commandment, known as the Great Commission, is still in effect for believers today, Farah explains. And only today, with advanced travel and communications, is it possible to reach the entire world with the Gospel.

But, for historical, political and theological reasons, the church lost sight of the Kingdom promise beginning in the second and third centuries, Farah says. “The Gospel of the Kingdom,” as Jesus and the Gospel writers Matthew and Mark called it, became overshadowed by what we think of today as “the Gospel of personal salvation.”



“I’m not claiming I rediscovered this forgotten component of the Gospel,” Farah said. “Many believers are aware of its significance. But it was applying this overlooked message found all over the Hebrew Scriptures and confirmed in the Greek that aided the research to find this part of the Gospel in Old Testament books where they appear as promises from God spoken through His prophets.”

Books like Genesis and Isaiah overflow with redemptive, restorative, good news messages, while other books only sparingly, Farah said.

“But, just as the resurrected Jesus told the travelers on the road to Emmaus, His message and mission is found all over the only Bible books that existed for decades after His ascension.”

Farah and those Christian pastors, leaders and celebrities who have had a chance to read the manuscript believe this book is a “breakthrough” for students of the Bible, as a reference book and to aid in the preparation of sermons. One famous evangelist told Farah he immediately crafted half a dozen new messages based on the book.

Franklin Graham has arranged for the book to be sold at the Billy Graham Library when it comes out in September. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is also reviewing it for inclusion in its bookstore.

Meanwhile, expectations for the book are high in the publishing and retail world and interest from ministries is strong.

Anyone excited about this new tool for evangelism as well as a book that Farah says demonstrates the "absolute consistency" of the Hebrew and Greek Scriptures, as well as "the miraculous nature of the Bible" overall