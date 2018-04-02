Why the left wants to muzzle Laura Ingraham

It’s been a few weeks since I came to the defense of Fox News host Laura Ingraham. As you may recall, Ingraham set off a cultural firestorm when she infamously stated that NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant should “shut up and dribble” after they used expletives to disrespect the office of the presidency occupied by Donald Trump. The tirade appeared in a video produced by James’ own media company.

Since then, Ingraham has had a target on her back. She’s become the talking point of Hollywood, media and sports elites alike. This time, when Ingraham told Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and far left-wing activist David Hogg to stop whining for being rejected for admission by some colleges, Media Matters and George Soros were ready for her – they went after her sponsors, a practice that’s becoming all too familiar for conservative heavyweights such as Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly, to name a few.

One has to ask, what does the left have against free speech? What do they have against Laura Ingraham? Why isn’t the right allowed to debate policy and cultural issues without fear of losing their livelihood? The answer is both simple and unAmerican; the truth is this latest concerted effort by Democrats to punish Laura Ingraham, isn’t about her at all. It’s bigger than her! Leftists prefer censorship over free speech! Why? For several reasons:

First, except for in far left-wing pockets of America, modern-day Democratic ideas, such as socialized single-payer health care where a politician in D.C. becomes your doctor, don’t work. Secondly, leftists don’t want to have their morals dictated to them by God or any authority higher than themselves. Government is their God, because more regulation makes them feel moral. They don’t want to hear a so-called “right-wing extremist” like Laura Ingraham or myself espouse the virtues of the Bible or the U.S. Constitution. Lastly, Democrats know their ideas can’t win at the ballot box if voters take time to think about them. That’s why leftists like David Hogg and George Soros take pleasure in working their followers up into a frenzy so they remain on an emotional high before protesting or voting.

As explained in the book “The Making of America,” there are two unique features outlined within the Bill of Rights that we must fight to maintain and even restore if America is going to remain a free country. The first feature is that the Bill of Rights “is not a declaration of rights at all. It is a declaration of prohibitions against the federal government.”

The second unique feature “is the repeated declaration that the Founders did not want to have the federal government serve as the watchdog over the states’ responsibility to protect the rights of the people. If a state failed to function in protecting the rights of some of its citizens, the Founders wanted the pressure to build up, thus forcing correction within the confines of the state without any interference from the federal government whatsoever.”

The left governs from the top down. They’re not interested in our rights because they’re too concerned about accumulating more power. They don’t want to follow the Constitution; they want to remake it in their own image. We should stand up for Laura Ingraham, not because of who she is, but what she is – an American endowed with unalienable rights.