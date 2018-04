(Sun) Nelson Mandela’s former wife Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela has died aged 81, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

Winnie died on Monday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by her loved ones, Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

Winnie, commonly referred to as the mother of “new” South Africa, had been admitted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with a kidney infection, enca reported.

In the lead-up to her death, she was in and out of hospital, the family confirmed.