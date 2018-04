(London Daily Mail) A 24-year-old woman gave her newborn baby up for adoption to the woman she met while on a Delta airlines flight to North Carolina just weeks prior.

Samantha Snipes had been eight months pregnant when she booked a flight from Atlanta to Raleigh so that she could escape an unhealthy relationship with her baby’s father in 2016.

‘I’m still in disbelief when I tell the story, or when I think about it,’ said Temple Phipps to WRAL, a woman who was sitting on the plane when the pregnant Snipes took her standby seat next to her.