Woman calls 911 on man for 2nd Amendment T-shirt

(AllOutdoor) A Texas dad playing with his children at a local playground got quite a surprise when the police showed up to question him, stating that his pro-gun shirt was “making other parents uncomfortable”. Troy Johnston and his two daughters, ages four and six, stopped at Castle Park on March 30, so the children could enjoy the park’s swings and maze, he told Blue Lives Matter.

Several other parents approached Johnston while his daughters were playing, alerting him to the fact that a woman was very irate with the verbiage on his shirt and was threatening to call the police and warning other parents not to go into the park because of “a man with a gun”. Johnston was legally and openly carrying his handgun on a hip holster.