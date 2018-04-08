Woman finds message from 1982 in Sunkist bottle

(AP) — It’s not unusual for Shea Shaneyfelt to find washed up bottles and other floating debris in the backwater slough of the Coosa River near her home in Glencoe.

It was unusual, however, for her to find a bottle with a handwritten message inside.

In February, while she was out collecting driftwood, Shaneyfelt spotted a glass Diet Sunkist bottle with something rolled up and tucked inside. A closer looked revealed a sheet of paper sealed inside, with some handwriting visible. The letter, dated Oct. 14, 1982, was written by Julie Watson, a third-grade student at Eura Brown Elementary School in Gadsden.