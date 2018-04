(London Independent) A young woman who was left paralysed from the neck down after suffering a severe stroke has written a book using only her eyes.

Mia Austin, 29, was just 21 years old when a stroke left her trapped in her own body, unable to speak.

She was diagnosed with ‘locked in syndrome’, a condition doctors describe as “the closest thing to being buried alive”. While she can see, hear, and think as normal, Austin cannot move from the neck down and has to be fed through a tube.