Wymyn behaving badly

Note: wymyn – “women” in feminist jargon.

For you insufferable wymyn out there it’s time for a trip to the woodshed and a good old-fashioned spanking. I’m not some wigged-out dominatrix but a grandmother ashamed of women behaving badly.

After the death of Barbara Bush, claws came out double quick. Fresno State professor Rhonda Jarrar labeled the former first lady “an amazing racist. … I’m happy the witch is dead. can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million iraqis have. byyyeeeeeee.”

Such eloquence. Such shortsighted ignorance from a supposedly well-educated professor trusted with the training up of our young people.

Seattle City councilmember Kshawma Sawant griped that the former first lady didn’t deserve the “Rest in Peace” sentiment bestowed by Women’s March organizers. She equated Mrs. Bush with “the ruling class [responsible for] ultimately undermining struggles against oppression.”

Sawant’s remarks reflect uninformed pettiness. The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy pulled millions of educationally impoverished souls out of the shadows and into enlightened productivity. Mrs. Bush wanted everyone to read and succeed regardless of color, class or national origin.

While this political, feminist frothing stunk up the internet, a wayward woman raced up the aisle on a Delta Airlines flight. Sarah Maria Beach toppled a beverage cart, threw coffee on fellow passengers and jumped an air marshal before being subdued and cuffed.

In February, airlines passenger Susan Peirez, of the New York Council of the Arts, hurled expletives and threatened a flight attendant’s job. Last to board the aircraft, Peirez landed in the back with regular folks. The self-entitled Peirez announced that she works “for the governor.” Next she spewed a tantrum because potential crybaby, but better-behaved, 8-month-old Mason Rundell was seated next to her. When Mason’s teen mom, Marissa, asked her to curb the obscenities, 53-year-old Peirez told her to “shut the f–- up and shove it.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who fancies himself president one day, might rethink the character of his employees.

Back on the ground, Broward County, Florida, circuit court Judge Merrilee Ehrlich continually berated frail inmate Sandra Twiggs. Twiggs, soon released from a domestic assault charge, suffered with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and struggled for breath while responding to the judge’s harangue.

“I’m not here to talk about your breathing treatment,” snapped Judge Ehrlich. Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein called it “aggressive and tyrannical behavior and revealed her lack of emotional fitness to sit on the bench.” Sandra Twiggs died three days later.

On the Hollywood front, celebrities often traipse along the red carpet nearly naked in frocks that rival lowlife hooker style. Ms. Modesty dresses but a few. The Kardashian clan notoriously tweets selfies of their bottoms and bosoms.

And, of course, we have feminist prima donna Hillary Clinton. Her speaking fees, audiences and approval numbers have dwindled. Still she hogs the spotlight and grabs the microphone whenever asked.

“Democrats … certainly do not need Hillary Clinton. It is time for her to step off the stage, find something productive to do and stop pointing fingers,” wrote Democratic consultant Douglas Schoen last October. She blames Bernie Sanders, Obama, ignorant white women, the Media, Macedonians, Russian hackers, James Comey, the DNC, misogyny …

Hillary whines that the iconic glass ceiling remains unbroken, because she failed in her presidential quest. Self-absorbed to the end, she ignores India’s Indira Gandhi, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Israel’s Golda Meir, the Philippines’ Corazon Aquino, Denmark’s Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Thailand’s Yingluck Shinawatra, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Argentina’s Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Brazil’s Dilma Rousseff and Australia’s Julia Gillard. The glass was shattered long ago without her.

Who raised these wymyn with attitude?

No chauvinism is intended here. Civility disappears in male-generated atrocities. All humanity is capable of wickedness beyond measure. But this day I grieve for feminist acolytes who enter adulthood thoroughly without grace. Often they emerge as harsh women who know nothing of true feminine clout.

The feminist agenda, which we hoped would elevate our daughters, has birthed some nasty shrews. And, alas, it’s too late for the woodshed.

“It is better to live in a desert land than with a contentious and vexing woman.” (Proverbs 21:19)