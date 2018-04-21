Yarmulke-wearing 'pretend Jew' beaten by Muslims in Germany

After causing outrage across Germany for attacking a man wearing a Jewish kippa in Berlin, a 19-year-old Syrian asylum seeker turned himself in to police.

The 21-year-old victim, an Israeli Arab, caught the assault Tuesday on video and posted it on Twitter, where it went viral, accentuating growing anti-Semitism in Germany amid a massive influx of immigrants from Muslim nations.

The Syrian man whipped the Israeli, identified as Adam Armoush, with a belt while shouting “Yehudi!” or Jew, in Arabic, the video shows, reported the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.

Armoush told the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle he wore the traditional Jewish skullcap as an experiment. He explained he decided to wear the kippa after a friend told him that wearing one in Germany was unsafe, noting he refused to believe it.

“I’m not Jewish, I’m an Israeli, I grew up in Israel in an Arab family,” he said.

Armoush told the Israeli broadcaster Kan TV the attackers “kept cursing us, and my friend asked them to stop cursing.”

“They started to get angry and one of them ran to me and I knew it was important to film it because there would be no way to catch him by the time police arrived.”

Noting the rise in anti-Semitism in Europe, Haartez said Jewish students have reported anti-Semitic bullying in schools in recent months and Israeli flags were burned during a recent protest in Berlin.

Last week, Germany’s most important music prize was given to a rap band that includes the line “my body more defined than Auschwitz inmates,” drawing outrage from government officials.

Across Europe, especially among youth, “Jew-hate is the new cool,” said Abigail R. Esman, who writes from the Netherlands and New York for the Investigative Project on Terror.

In January, she wrote, an alleged arson attack took place at a suburban Paris kosher supermarket on the third anniversary of the terror attack at the kosher Hyper-Cacher market outside of Paris in which a Muslim terrorist killed four people after a standoff.

Among the attacks in France in 2017, a Jewish woman was killed by a Muslim neighbor who pushed her out a window, and a Jewish family was robbed and held hostage.

“You’re Jews, so where is the money,” the assailants allegedly said.

Sweden also has seen a disproportionate number of anti-Semitic attacks recently, Esman said. In December, Muslims hurled Molotov cocktails at Jewish teens at a synagogue party in Gothenburg, and firebombs were planted at a Jewish cemetery in Malmo.

At a Stockholm protest against President Trump’s call to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the New York Times reported, a speaker called Jews “apes and pigs,” a common anti-Jewish epithet.

And in Malmo, according to the Times, children at a Jewish kindergarten played behind bulletproof glass.